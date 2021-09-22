LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 99,469 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,576. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

