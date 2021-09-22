LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,714 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,714 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.84. 11,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,177. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

