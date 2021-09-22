LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,048 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

