LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,721,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.