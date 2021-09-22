Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 185,667 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,667 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $165,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth $48,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $439.95 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $418.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

