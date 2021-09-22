Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 290,462 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $197,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in frontdoor by 193.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.