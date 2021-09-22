Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $140.84 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,186 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.10% of HealthEquity worth $140,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 39.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

