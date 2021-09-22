Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 101,817 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $149,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in First Horizon by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 61,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,691,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after buying an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

