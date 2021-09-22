Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 398,628 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,628 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $115,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,045,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

