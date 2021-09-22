Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 146,768 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,426,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,768 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $130,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

