MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.23.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

