Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,840,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 15th total of 36,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.