Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $429.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

