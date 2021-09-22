Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Maritime Resources stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

