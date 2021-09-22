MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 5,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

