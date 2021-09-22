Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.87

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.87 ($2.05) and traded as high as GBX 185.95 ($2.43). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.42), with a volume of 5,484,279 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.