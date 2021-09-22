Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

