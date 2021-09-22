Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,375,000 after acquiring an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after buying an additional 301,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,515,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,586,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,494,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,713,000 after buying an additional 273,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.40. 18,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,004. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

