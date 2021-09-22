MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.70. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 65.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in MasTec by 21.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 192,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.