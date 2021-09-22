Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.50

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 788 ($10.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 755.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 735.50. The firm has a market cap of £392.35 million and a PE ratio of 21.87. Mattioli Woods has a twelve month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

