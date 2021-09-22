Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Maximus worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 44.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

