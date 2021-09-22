McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,855,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 305,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $180,448,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

