McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,926,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,310,000 after acquiring an additional 471,354 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 96,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,992. The stock has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.