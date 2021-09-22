McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 2,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $436,663 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

