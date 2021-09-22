McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,631,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. The company had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

