McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,623 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 841,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.4% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,180. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

