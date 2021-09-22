MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Tigran Sinanyan Sells 1,500 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $32,220.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -139.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,721,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

