Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,169,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,632,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,079. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.