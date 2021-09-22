Menard Financial Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.78. The company had a trading volume of 121,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $638.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

