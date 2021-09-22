Menard Financial Group LLC Has $551,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.78. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.09.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

