Menard Financial Group LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.17. 19,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

