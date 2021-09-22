Menard Financial Group LLC Has $913,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $192.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,192. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

