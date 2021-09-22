Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $66,341,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC traded up $15.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.