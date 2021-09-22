Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,125 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

