Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $192.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.30. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

