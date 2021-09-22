Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 11,946 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,000.

Shares of SPHD opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04.

