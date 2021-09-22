Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Maximus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 722.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 24.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,308,000 after acquiring an additional 174,315 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

