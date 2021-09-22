Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.23 Million Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter worth about $824,000.

AADR stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

