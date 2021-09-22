Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $184.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

