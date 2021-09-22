Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 797,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the second quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $756.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $401.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

