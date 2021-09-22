Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mercia Asset Management stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday. Mercia Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.65 million and a P/E ratio of 5.29.

In other news, insider Ian Roland Metcalfe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 49 ($0.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

