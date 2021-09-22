Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $486.24. The company had a trading volume of 64,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.85 and a 200 day moving average of $490.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

