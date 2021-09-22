Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $91.99. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,950. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.37.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

