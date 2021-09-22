Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Shares of PXF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,564. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

