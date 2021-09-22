Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 518,245 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 996.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,245 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $60,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,102. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $110.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

