Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,003 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after purchasing an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,641,193. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

