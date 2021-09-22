Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Merus stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. Merus has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Merus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

