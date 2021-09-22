Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.7%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 205,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Several research firms have commented on MRUS. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $1,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 272.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 286,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 209,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 131.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 181,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

