Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 2.9%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 59,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,359,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Microvast by 100.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microvast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at $3,360,000. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.