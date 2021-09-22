Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 2.9%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 59,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,359,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
