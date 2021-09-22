MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $608.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $312,657.39 and $608.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,121.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.12 or 0.06946917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00366803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.52 or 0.01250010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00114081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.27 or 0.00527702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.26 or 0.00537157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00351071 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

